South Gate: Deputy shoots, wounds suspect who struck another deputy with vehicle during chase, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a driver during a pursuit in South Gate on Friday morning after the suspect struck another deputy with a pickup truck, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 9 a.m. in the area of Century Boulevard and Garfield Avenues, where a deputy deployed a spike strip and was hit by the pursued vehicle, according to sheriff's officials. The deputy suffered minor injuries.

A fellow deputy opened fire, striking the suspect in the chest, authorities said. The driver then made his way to a home in Bellflower.

Deputies descended on the residence and the suspect was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. He is expected to survive, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south gatebellflowerlos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentshootingdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD conducts raids, arrests 3 suspects in officer's fatal shooting
Man who died during arrest begs police to stop in bodycam video
Navy identifies pilot killed in crash in Death Valley National Park
Car-to-car shooting suspect arrested after firing at officer, crashing into San Bernardino home
Swedish court temporarily frees A$AP Rocky from jail
EXCLUSIVE: Woman says treatment at I.E. Ulta burned her face
Pedestrian killed in crash in Fairfax District; driver arrested
Show More
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
Main Street Electrical Parade Returns to Disneyland for a limited time
Small plane makes emergency landing on Washington highway
Bullet-resistant backpacks hit shelves of big box retailers
More TOP STORIES News