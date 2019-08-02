South Gate: Deputy shoots, wounds suspect who struck another deputy with vehicle during chase, authorities say

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a driver during a pursuit in South Gate on Friday morning after the suspect struck another deputy with a pickup truck, authorities said.The shooting occurred about 9 a.m. in the area of Century Boulevard and Garfield Avenues, where a deputy deployed a spike strip and was hit by the pursued vehicle, according to sheriff's officials. The deputy suffered minor injuries.A fellow deputy opened fire, striking the suspect in the chest, authorities said. The driver then made his way to a home in Bellflower.Deputies descended on the residence and the suspect was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. He is expected to survive, a sheriff's spokesperson said.