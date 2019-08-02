BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a driver during a pursuit in South Gate on Friday morning after the suspect struck another deputy with a pickup truck, authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 9 a.m. in the area of Century Boulevard and Garfield Avenues, where a deputy deployed a spike strip and was hit by the pursued vehicle, according to sheriff's officials. The deputy suffered minor injuries.
A fellow deputy opened fire, striking the suspect in the chest, authorities said. The driver then made his way to a home in Bellflower.
Deputies descended on the residence and the suspect was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. He is expected to survive, a sheriff's spokesperson said.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
South Gate: Deputy shoots, wounds suspect who struck another deputy with vehicle during chase, authorities say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More