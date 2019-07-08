Sheriff's deputy shot and killed in Georgia; suspects on the run

(Shutterstock)

A deputy in Hall County, Georgia was shot and killed on Sunday night, and suspects are still on the run Monday morning, local outlets report.

The deputy, who has not yet been identified, was attempting to stop a stolen car when he was shot, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

The person who is believed to be the shooter was injured in the shootout and was taken in for medical treatment.

The remaining suspects are considered "armed and dangerous" and are on the run.


The Hall Country Sheriff's Office is getting help with the search from the Gainesville Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
u.s. & worlddeputy involved shootingofficer killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News