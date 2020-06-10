Deputy shot, authorities searching for armed suspect in Paso Robles, sheriff says

Urgent: Active Shooter situation in Paso Robles.

Searching for armed man who fired at Paso Robles PD this morning.

Deputies & CHP responded to the incident.

One Deputy shot. He is in serious but stable condition.

If near downtown Paso Robles you are asked to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/7tpZQD4urR — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) June 10, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for an armed man who shot a deputy in Paso Robles on Wednesday.Authorities say the suspect fired shots at the Paso Robles Police Department earlier Wednesday morning.One deputy was shot, and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, officials say.In a tweet, the sheriff's department asked for people in the area to shelter-in-place as authorities investigate.