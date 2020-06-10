crime

Deputy shot, authorities searching for armed suspect in Paso Robles, sheriff says

In a tweet, the sheriff's department asked for people in the area to shelter-in-place as authorities investigate.
FRESNO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for an armed man who shot a deputy in Paso Robles on Wednesday.

Authorities say the suspect fired shots at the Paso Robles Police Department earlier Wednesday morning.

One deputy was shot, and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, officials say.

In a tweet, the sheriff's department asked for people in the area to shelter-in-place as authorities investigate.



This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.
