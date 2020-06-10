Deputy shot, authorities searching for armed suspect in Paso Robles, sheriff says

Authorities say the suspect fired shots at the Paso Robles Police Department earlier Wednesday morning.
One deputy was shot, and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, officials say.
In a tweet, the sheriff's department asked for people in the area to shelter-in-place as authorities investigate.
Urgent: Active Shooter situation in Paso Robles.— SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) June 10, 2020
Searching for armed man who fired at Paso Robles PD this morning.
Deputies & CHP responded to the incident.
One Deputy shot. He is in serious but stable condition.
If near downtown Paso Robles you are asked to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/7tpZQD4urR
This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.