Riverside County deputy wounded in Perris shooting, suspect 'believed to be contained,' authorities say

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was injured Sunday morning in a Perris shooting that prompted a search for an "armed and dangerous" suspect, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the agency said the deputy was "apparently shot" in the area of San Jacinto Avenue and Bond Road, suffering injuries that were not life threatening.

The public was urged to avoid the area as authorities established a perimeter.

The shooter was "believed to be contained," the Sheriff's Department said on Twitter. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

