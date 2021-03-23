Deputy wounded in Hesperia shooting, suspect in custody

By ABC7.com staff
HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded Tuesday in a confrontation with a suspect in Hesperia, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody and the San Bernardino County deputy was transported to a local hospital.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Bear Valley Road and Jacaranda Avenue, the sheriff's department said. The public was asked to avoid the area.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
