Derek Chauvin

Derek Chauvin's attorney files motion for new trial

EMBED <>More Videos

What next after Chauvin's conviction on 3 counts?

An attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion for a new trial on Tuesday.

The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted on April 20 of second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

SEE ALSO: Derek Chauvin verdict: Jury finds ex-cop guilty of murder, manslaughter in George Floyd's death

The motion, filed by attorney Eric Nelson, cites factors including "the interests of justice; abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of a fair trial; prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial; and a verdict that is contrary to law."

Those include allegations of errors made by the judge, prosecutorial misconduct, witness intimidation and the impact of publicity.

"The publicity here was so pervasive and so prejudicial before and during this trial that it amounted to a structural defect in the proceedings," Nelson wrote.

SEE ALSO: Derek Chauvin is in a prison's segregated housing unit for his safety while he awaits sentencing

The court also "abused its discretion" in not granting a change of venue or sequestering the jury, Nelson wrote.

Nelson also wrote the prosecutors committed misconduct "including but not limited to: disparaging the Defense; improper vouching; and failing to adequately prepare its witnesses."

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotatrialcourt casederek chauvingeorge floydu.s. & worldrace in america
DEREK CHAUVIN
Prosecutors seek higher sentence for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death
EXCLUSIVE: Trump supporter infiltrates NorCal anti-fascist group
Chauvin trial juror details courtroom experience, deliberations
Derek Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 in George Floyd death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County eligible to advance to least-restrictive yellow COVID tier
Armed men pose as cops, handcuff and carjack victims in Burbank: VIDEO
Sand shortage at 3 OC beaches prompts calls for replenishment
Fla. principal seen paddling young girl in disturbing video
Video shows racist tirade against LA County deputy
America's new normal: A degree hotter than two decades ago
CA aligns face mask rules with recent CDC guidance
Show More
Taco Bell giving away free tacos on May 4 to celebrate crescent moon
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in fiery hit-and-run crash in Anaheim
Westchester residents upset over plan to use park to house homeless
Hollywood's Magic Castle set to reopen in May
Your child could be Gerber's next 'Spokesbaby'
More TOP STORIES News