Desperate search underway for 12-year-old LA girl missing since February

Hazel Palacio went missing on Feb. 28, said Sarah Kim, with the Los Angeles Unified School District's Psychological Services division.
She said the girl is believed to have been seen on March 31 at Slauson and Vermont avenues in the South Los Angeles area. She may have been with a man in a white car.
"We're desperate for any leads and/or help with not getting Hazel's case going cold,'' Kim said.
A missing persons report was made to the Los Angeles Police Department, Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LAPD Media Relations Division confirmed.
The girl's photo and other information about her can be found on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's website.
Hazel is Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 800-THE-LOST.