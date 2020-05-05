Couple celebrates love in Inglewood after destination wedding gets canceled

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Cecilia Reynoso and Cartier Marshall expressed their love for one another on April 19."Love was bouncing off of everyone like we loved each other," Cecilia Reynoso said. "There were couples who loved each other who were giving us love."They had originally planned to be in Puerto Rico for their destination wedding, but the ongoing pandemic forced them to cancel their plans."We had to tell family members and once we told family members it was like, it really sunk in for us," Marshall said. "Like that we probably won't have a wedding."Due to the shut downs, the courts contacted the couple to let them know they wouldn't be able to get their marriage license and even the jeweler told them they wouldn't be able to get their wedding bands.But, big sister and bridesmaid, Soco Reynoso, was determined to make this day special."I didn't want her to feel like she was totally gypped," Soco Reynoso said. "I thought, OK, we're going to do something. We are going to honor this day, OK?"Soco took the couple to Grevillea Park in Inglewood where they were surprised and surrounded by loved ones while practicing physical distancing.The bride and groom had another surprise in store, with a special guest."I'm like what is happening and then after we say all our speeches who comes out? MAJOR. ... was like, whaaaaa!" Cecilia said.Grammy nominated recording artist and actor, MAJOR. has sang his song, 'Why I Love You' at many weddings before, but he said he's glad to see the song still having an impact during this time."I think at the end of the day, there's so much creativity out there for us to pull from to figure out a way of recovery," MAJOR. said. "To all of the brides, especially the ones that are using 'Why I Love You' to walk up the aisle, listen, it is going to be OK."The bride and groom still think they might want to celebrate at a later date with some of the family and friends who couldn't make the impromptu ceremony, but for now, they're happy."For us to realize like it's not all about the glitz and glamour of the wedding," Cecilia said. "We're here to express our love to solidify our love and to be surrounded by people who love us and we got all of that in these crazy times," she continued.