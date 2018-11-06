Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Westmont Monday night.The incident occurred at about 10 p.m. on the 2100 block of W. 109th Place.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene when Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived.Details regarding what led to the shooting and information regarding the victim remain unclear.Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.