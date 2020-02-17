Homicide detectives investigating after 3 bodies found at cemetery in Perris

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after three bodies were found next to a grave site at a cemetery in Perris Monday morning.

The bodies were discovered around 11 a.m. just south of N. Perris Boulevard and E. Nuevo Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Investigators confirmed that the all three victims were men but have not released any other information.



How the men died remains a mystery and it is not clear if they died there or if their bodies were dumped there. The motive is unknown.

The bodies were lying face down next to grave sites that had recently been decorated for Valentine's Day. The scene attracted many residents in the area who expressed concerned over a recent string of violence in Perris, including a shooting at a gas station earlier this month that left a 21-year-old man dead and the shooting death of a 25-year-old man at a park.

It's not clear if the deaths are related to the two other recent murders.

"I've been here 30 years. I never saw nothing like this before, people just dying and dying, you know, a lot of violence," said Perris resident Randy Rios.

"We want answers to know what happened," said Eric Aguilar, another Perris resident. "We would like to know because this is our city, this is our community. The city was never like this."

On Monday, Perris Mayor Michael M. Vargas released a statement, saying in part: "Our deepest sympathies lie with the families of the victims of these horrible crimes over the past week in Perris and we are committed to seeing those responsible for these horrific acts brought to justice."

The cemetery will remain closed as the investigation continues.
