Detectives search riverbed in Duarte for man missing since 2005 who they believe was murdered

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are searching the Fish Canyon riverbed in Duarte for possible remains of a man who has been missing since 2005. (KABC)

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are searching the Fish Canyon riverbed in Duarte for possible remains of a man who has been missing since 2005.

Authorities said they received a tip of possible remains in the east area of the riverbed that's across from Encanto Park. In early March, detectives and cadaver dogs had searched around a similar area with no results, but officials said the search area would be widened.

"This is the third time we've searched it. We've received some credible information recently that the victim's remains are here in the riverbed. The other two times we've searched portions of the riverbed and this time we're searching another area," Detective Louie Aguilera said.

Beau Garrett Heller, 29, has been missing since Jan. 29, 2005. Authorities said around 6 p.m. that day, Heller left his home after getting into a disagreement with his family. He had told them he planned to go hiking and cycling in Azusa Canyon.

He was last seen in the area of Opal Canyon Road and his bike was left along a trail near the San Gabriel River. Heller's family members said it was uncharacteristic for him to leave without warning.

"This all happened right in our neighborhood and I have to drive by these spots - we drive by these spots all the time - and we just keep thinking our son is out there somewhere," father Alan Heller said.

Beau Heller is described as 5 feet 5 inches, between 150-165 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, sportswear with the Active logo or tag on it, athletic shoes and carrying a blue backpack.

Authorities said they believe Heller's disappearance is suspicious in nature. They also believe he was murdered and buried in the riverbed.

His parents said they hope to find justice for their son. They said the 29-year-old was enrolled at Citrus College when he disappeared, loved to surf and be outdoors.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the L.A. County sheriff's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
