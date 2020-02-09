20-year-old woman missing from Whittier considered 'at risk,' LASD says

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing from Whittier.

Devin Marie Neal was last seen the 10000 block of Regatta Avenue at about noon on Feb. 5, and was possibly headed to the Monterey Park area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to the department, Neal is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a tank top and blue jeans.

She was described as being "at risk," though authorities did not provide additional information regarding the circumstances.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

City News Service contributed to this report.
