Día de los Muertos: 12-day public art installation kicks off at Grand Park in DTLA

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, the annual Mexican tradition of reminiscing about departed loved ones with colorful altars, or ofrendas, is typically celebrated Nov. 1-2.
Grand Park will be filled with different altars made by individuals or non-profit organizations. There will also be a community altar for people to come and leave offerings to honor their family members and loved ones.
Markets and flower vendors all over Mexico gear up for Día De Los Muertos
The altars often incorporate things that represent those individuals and what they loved, including pictures, their favorite meals or other items.
A group of volunteers were at Grand Park Friday arranging flowers for the celebration. The vibrant orange flowers, cempasúchil, or marigolds, are an integral part of the altars.
It is traditionally believed that the scent of the flowers would guide the spirits to the altars made in their memory.
The 12-day public art installation will be open through Nov. 2.