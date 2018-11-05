Diamond Bar man detained after parents killed in house fire

Authorities released a photo of a man sought for questioning in connection to the deaths of his parents, who died in a house fire in Diamond Bar on Friday. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) --
A man sought for questioning in connection to the deaths of his parents who died in a house fire in Diamond Bar was taken into custody Monday.

Ryan Michael Venti, 33, was taken into custody at the scene of the crime at about 7:45 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Homicide detectives were responding to interview him.

Venti, who officials believe has mental health problems, was not at home at the time of the fire and had not returned to the scene.

Firefighters received a call about the house fire around 4:44 a.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Crooked Creek Drive. It took crews a little more than 30 minutes to knock down the blaze.

The fire led to the discovery of the bodies of Linda Venti, 66, and John Venti, 75. Sheriff's officials arrived and determined the incident was a homicide.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities said some type of accelerant - possibly gasoline - may have started the blaze.
