Diamond Bar standoff ends with woman, young girl emerging from car after gas deployed

By ABC7.com staff
DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Following a violent chase Tuesday evening through the San Gabriel Valley and a lengthy standoff, a woman was taken into custody after deputies injected gas into the vehicle. A young girl also emerged from the backseat as the standoff ended.

The suspect first led authorities on a chase and smashed into multiple vehicles, and dodged PIT maneuvers while fleeing authorities in a reckless chase through the San Gabriel Valley.

The suspect in a Nissan four-door sedan fled at high speeds, weaving through traffic, blowing through red lights and crashing into several cars in the effort to escape.

By the end of the chase, the car was dragging its rear bumper along as it continued to flee.

At several points, the suspect was trapped in traffic, and chose to smash cars aside in an effort to get through the jam.

The chase came to an end around 4 p.m. in Diamond Bar as the driver came to a stop after hitting several cars.

The suspect remained in the car as authorities tried to coax the person to emerge. It appeared officers were firing less-than-lethal rounds into the vehicle, shattering the window. The suspect remained in the vehicle.

SWAT vehicles took up positions in front and in back of the sedan as the standoff stretched into its second hour.

Officers then inserted a gas canister into the vehicle to try to get the driver out. A young girl then emerged from the car, followed by the woman.

Authorities took the woman into custody.

The relationship between the girl and woman is unknown.

When the girl exited, a SWAT officer came to help her. She was transported in an ambulance to be treated.
