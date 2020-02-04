Oscars

Songwriter Diane Warren hopes 11th time is the charm at this year's Oscars

By
HOLLYWOOD -- Diane Warren hopes the 11th time is the charm at this year's Oscar ceremony. She's the most nominated woman... to have never won.

Over the years, Warren's Oscar-nominated songs have been a part of several movies; from "How Do I Live" from "Con Air" to "I'll Fight" from the documentary "RBG" to "Armageddon's" "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing."

Her current nomination is for the song "I'm Standing with You" from "Breakthrough." It's performed by the film's star, Chrissy Metz. And Warren says she was originally against that idea!

MORE: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

"When I wrote the song, I wanted to get a major artist to do it, you know? I wanted to get Kelly Clarkson or Pink or Carrie Underwood," said Warren. "And the producer of the movie was like, 'No, we want Chrissy to do it.' And I go, 'but, she's an actress.' I didn't know, I mean, can she sing?"

Before she got the singing gig, Metz had to prove herself by coming into the studio to record the song.

"I left and came back in two hours and heard the rough comp of her vocal and was absolutely floored and blown away by her performance," said Warren. "I was like, no, this is your song."

Warren says friends have told her to "break a leg" for the Oscars. Instead, she broke her hand. And she has no intention to hide her cast!

"No, I think it's badass. Look, it makes me look like I had to fight my way here!" laughed Warren.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsmoviesacademy awardsmusic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only
This Houston family are jewelers to the biggest stars!
Academy Museum announces first Oscar-winning collaborators
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscars win for 'Dear Basketball'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News