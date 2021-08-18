'Diary of a Future President' cast discusses season 2 of Disney+ series

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10947097" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dara Reneé and Frankie Rodriguez talk about performing "Into the Unknown" for Disney Channel's music special, "Disney Princess Remixed."

"Diary of a Future President" is back on Disney+ with an all-new season. The coming-of-age series follows Cuban American teen Elena Cañero-Reed (Tess Romero) as she navigates middle school and chases her big dreams of becoming a leader. Little does she know, she's going to be the president of the United States someday.Season 2 brings "Future Elena," played by actress and executive producer Gina Rodriguez, to Elena's present-day scenes and audiences will get to enjoy hilarious interactions between Rodriguez and Romero."Gina's been so sweet to me and just such a great mentor," Romero told On The Red Carpet. "It's been so much fun to be able to work with her, to be able to actually be in scenes with her."Elena's older brother Bobby, played by Charlie Bushnell, also has a heartwarming story of self-discovery. Bobby, who is gay, came to terms with his sexuality in the first season and is now learning to use his voice and express his feelings."I'm just so proud to be able to play this awesome character and I've gotten messages from people all over the world who are telling me how much they love the show," Bushnell said."I've even gotten a few messages of people saying that they've even gotten the courage to come out to their families after watching this show, which has been really amazing," Bushnell added.The series is loosely based on creator Ilana Peña's life and she feels extremely honored to bring this story to life with Disney, a brand that had such an influence on her growing up."I love that she's just kind of like a messy middle schooler who becomes president because that is kind of like the ultimate Disney princess," Peña said.