guns

Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault weapons: CEO

Dick's Sporting Goods has destroyed more than $5 million worth of assault weapons.

CEO Ed Stack made the announcement during an interview with CBS News. He said the company turned the weapons into scrap metal.

The move comes after Dick's made the decision last year to stop carrying the rifles following the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

The company sold the shooter a shotgun.

Even though it wasn't the weapon used in the shooting, it largely impacted the company's actions.

Dick's also said it would stop selling high-capacity magazines and raised its gun-purchasing age to 21 from 18.

Stack said in the CBS interview that the changes cost the company nearly a quarter-billion dollars in sales.

Other stores are also grappling with gun sales following mass shootings across the country.

Walmart announced last month that it would reduce its gun and ammunition sales.

The superstore also asked customers to stop carrying weapons openly in its stores, even in open-carry states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gun safetymass shootinggun lawsu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUNS
Garden Grove taco truck robbed at gunpoint
Video: Woman holding gun, baby terrorizes San Diego church on Easter Sunday
Woman shot when dog jumps onto car console, causes gun to fire
Police: Student brought loaded gun to Huntington Park middle school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in small plane crash near Camarillo Airport
SoCal Edison may cut power to 75k customers amid fire risk
2 SoCal mountain lions dead, rat poison likely cause
Video shows crane collapsing, destroying several homes in Long Beach
Man smashes car windows with tire iron in liquor store attack
FBI: California inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
Residents report seeing bright light in sky across CA
Show More
Mugshots of women who vandalized Costa Mesa restaurant released
Fatal crash on NB 405 Fwy leads to major slowdown
LGBTQ rainbow flag raised at Cal State Fullerton for first time
Teenager's outfit banned from homecoming dance in Florida
New California law may help reduce HIV cases
More TOP STORIES News