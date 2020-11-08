4.0 earthquake hits Massachusetts, rattles parts of Connecticut, New York

BLISS CORNER, Mass. -- A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit Massachusetts Sunday morning, rattling homes -- and residents -- in parts of Connecticut and Long Island.

The quake happened at 9:10 a.m. and was centered 9 kilometers southwest of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts.

Also Read: Alaska earthquake measuring 7.5 triggers tsunami warning

Many took to Twitter to report their homes shaking, with the United States Geological Survey reporting the following shakemap.










At this point, there are no reports of any damage or injuries.

Also Read: Earthquake strikes Turkish coast and Greek island, killing 14
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettsearthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President-elect Joe Biden vows new direction for US
Watch Joe Biden's full acceptance speech
LA reacts to apparent victory by Biden, Harris
Watch Kamala Harris' full acceptance speech
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
World leaders hope for fresh start after Biden win
Unlawful assembly declared in Beverly Hills during pro-Trump rally
Show More
5 members of Dodgers organization test positive for COVID
Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. set for Rock Hall induction
What's next for President Donald Trump?
Elation and anger: Catharsis in the streets as election ends
Joe Biden set to be president: The world and America reacts
More TOP STORIES News