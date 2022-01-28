Diego Verdaguer, famed Argentine singer-songwriter, dies of COVID complications at 70

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11460925" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On Wednesday, a motion was introduced in the L.A. council meeting to rename a street after Mexican icon Vicente Fernandez.

LOS ANGELES -- Diego Verdaguer, the Argentine singer-songwriter of hits like "Corazón de papel," "Yo te amo" and "Volveré" and husband of singer Amanda Miguel, has died of complications from COVID-19. He was 70 years old.The naturalized Mexican-Argentine musician died Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, his daughter Ana said reported in a statement issued early Friday by Diam Music, the record company of Verdaguer and his wife."With absolute sadness, I regret to inform all his public and friends that today, dad left his beautiful body to continue his path and creativity in another form of eternal life," Ana Victoria said in the Spanish-language statement. "My mother, I and the whole family are immersed in this pain, so we appreciate your understanding in these difficult times."The statement was also published on the Twitter account of Amanda Miguel, who simply wrote "#restinpeace" along with the emojis of a pair of palm-to-palm hands and a white heart.In his own account on the social network, Verdaguer's last message, published on Thursday night, was to his wife: "I will never get tired of dedicating it to you! You are and will be the thief who stole my heart," the tweet said in Spanish, along with an image of the couple on the beach and part of the lyrics of their song "La ladrona": "Take care of me, love me, kiss me, pamper me."According to the statement, Verdaguer contracted COVID-19 in December and was hospitalized. It was not immediately known whether or not he had been vaccinated and his representatives did not immediately return emails seeking details.On several occasions, Amanda Miguel spoke out against the vaccine, including in August 2020 with an article she shared on Twitter entitled "Propaganda to force us to get the experimental vaccine," and in April of the same year in a now-viral message - "Perhaps the vaccine is the famous COVID. No thanks, not even the microchip at all" - in response to a tweet by CNN host Camilo Egaña. It is not known if she has since changed her stance.No details about Verdaguer's funeral were released, and his representatives asked to respect the family's privacy.