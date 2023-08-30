Digital News Producer - Spanish Language

ABC7, the Disney/ABC owned station in Los Angeles is looking for a dynamic, self-motivated, tech-savvy, news junkie to join the Digital Team at our studios in Glendale. ABC7 covers the biggest stories of the day and how those stories impact local communities. ABC7 content ranges from news to weather, sports, traffic, and live video. Candidate must be able to write and publish in Spanish, as this role will focus primarily on ABC7.com/Espanol.

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Responsibilities:

Translate and post local and national news on all digital platforms, including but not limited to websites, apps and social media

Accurately translate ABC7 news reports from English to Spanish.

Collaborate with news managers, assignment editors and talent to coordinate on-air and online news coverage

Execute special projects for various station departments, including sales, marketing and community affairs

Basic Qualifications:

2 years of experience

Must be able to translate, write, and publish in English and Spanish.

Available to work flexible hours, including overnights, weekends, and holidays

Strong editorial skills and sharp news judgement

Excellent communication, writing, and copy-editing skills

Proven ability to multitask and thrive in a high pressure news environment

Capability to work both independently and as part of a team

Strong newsgathering abilities

Proficient in AP Style

Solid knowledge of basic HTML

Preferred Qualifications:

Strong understanding of best practices for social media platforms

Working knowledge of digital metrics/analytics

Understands SEO best practices

Familiarity with Adobe products (Photoshop, Premiere)

Required Education

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

The hiring range for this position in Glendale, CA is $62,000 to $85,000 per year based on a 40 hour work week. The amount of hours scheduled per week may vary based on business needs. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.