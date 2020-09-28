Dijon Kizzee case: Protest held over fatal deputy shooting

By ABC7.com staff
MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Black Lives Matters protest took place Sunday in Marina Del Rey, demanding answers in the deadly sheriff's deputy shooting of Dijon Kizzee.

Kizzee was stopped by deputies on Aug. 31 for riding his bicycle in the wrong direction in the Westmont neighborhood near South Los Angeles.

He fled on foot and then ended up in a physical confrontation with the deputies that resulted in them firing at him multiple times.

had dropped and then picked up a handgun right before the deputies shot him multiple times. Department officials also say Kizzee was a convicted felon who was not supposed to be in possession of a gun.

Deputies wound up firing 19 rounds at Kizzee. He was hit 15 times. Deputies say Kizee was shot after he had dropped and then picked up a handgun.

The family's attorney says witnesses claim Kizzee had nothing in his hands before he was shot.
