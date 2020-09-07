12 arrested as protests over Dijon Kizzee shooting continue outside South LA sheriff's station

At least a dozen people were arrested and an unlawful assembly was declared in South L.A. as protests continued over the deadly deputy-involved shooting of Dijon Kizzee.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least a dozen people were arrested and an unlawful assembly was declared as protests continued outside the South Los Angeles sheriff's station over the deadly deputy-involved shooting of Dijon Kizzee.

Protesters gathered Sunday night outside the station, roughly one week since Kizzee was shot multiple times by deputies.

Authorities said protesters threw chunks of concrete, bricks and rocks, and launched mortars at deputies. No injuries to protesters or deputies during Sunday's demonstration were reported.

LASD also said there were no arrests or injuries during a protest held Saturday.

One video from over the weekend showed the moment a flash-bang exploded in front of a local photographer.

Witnesses dispute what sheriff's deputies say happened after Black man killed in South LA
EMBED More News Videos

Witnesses to a deadly shooting disputed what sheriff's officials say happened after deputies shot and killed a Black man in South Los Angeles on Monday.



Kizzee was stopped last Monday in the Westmont area for an alleged vehicle code violation while riding a bicycle, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

After he was stopped, Kizzee allegedly tried to run away.

"Our suspect was holding some items of clothing in his hands, punched one of the officers in the face and dropped items in his hands,'' Lt. Brandon Dean said last week.

"The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black, semiautomatic handgun, at which time a deputy-involved-shooting occurred.''

The sheriff's department has said he "made a motion toward the firearm.''

Dijon Kizzee case: LASD trainee, supervisor were involved in fatal shooting of Black man in South LA, report says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countypolice involved shootinglos angeles county sheriff's departmentprotestcaught on videodeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Dorado Fire sparked by pyrotechnic device, officials say
Brush fire burns 1,800 acres in Angeles National Forest
March, vigil held for murdered soldier from Chino
Woodland Hills reaches record-breaking 121 degrees
Crowds pack SoCal beaches amid dangerous heat wave
Creek Fire grows to 73,278 acres, new evacuation orders issued
Santa Monica Mountain trails temporarily closed after hiker dies
Show More
Community runs in solidarity after racist rant at beach
Creek Fire: Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa counties
Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball
Trump threatens funding for CA if schools use 1619 Project
SoCal weather: Heat wave continues on Labor Day
More TOP STORIES News