Dinosaurs come to life at Dino Safari

By Patrick Nagle
RALEIGH -- Dino Safari is a fun-filled immersive experience catering to explorers of all ages. Guests travel through Pangea National Forest where they are brought face to face with life-sized dinosaurs! Kids, parents, and grandparents will be able to see all of their favorites including the raptor, T-Rex, and many more. Real Paleontologists were brought in to make sure these dinosaurs had all the details of what life was like on Earth all of those years ago.



For many working the event, this was the first time they had been able to work at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in over a year. With the pandemic still in effect, families are able to be together in a safe environment and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience driving through Dino Safari.
