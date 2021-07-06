localish

Philly's dip daddy has a new line of dips and dippables

PHILADELPHIA -- A trained chef took advantage of the pandemic to create a new line of dips and dippables.

The line is a nostalgic nod to Daniel Giorgio's childhood growing up in South Philadelphia, whereas a 12-year-old boy he would sit on the stoop with the ladies on the street and they'd eat dip and gossip.


In launching Dip Daddy, he wanted to elevate the classics, making dips and dippables in small batches, using only fresh ingredients and no chemical additives.

You can order online and Dip Daddy delivers twice weekly. Giorgio is now working on a pickup location.


