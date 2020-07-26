Disabled man in Long Beach pleads for public's help in search for stolen handcycle

LONG BEACH (KABC) -- A man who is disabled in Long Beach is pleading for the public's help in searching for a key component in his mobility: his handcycle.Richard Dahl was paralyzed in June 2017, a month after graduating college.Just last week, his handcycle, which he used for exercise and getting around, was stolen out of his backyard.Dahl had received the bike through a $6,000 grant.He says the thief didn't just steal his bike, but also took part of his independence."What this individual stole wasn't just a bike, it wasn't just a handcycle, it wasn't just a $6,000 object, it was my independence. It was my ability to ride," Dahl said.Dahl and the Long Beach Police Department are urging anyone with information on the theft to come forward. Dahl is also offering a $300 reward.