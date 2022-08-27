WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Disney+ subscriber? Here are some perks you can enjoy at Disneyland on Disney+ Day

The one-day-only celebration includes several other limited offerings for guests!

KABC logo
36 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Eyewitness News

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disney+ Day is returning to Disneyland Resort next month and if you're a subscriber of the streaming service, you'll get to "plus" up your day with some special offerings.

On Sept. 8, Disney+ subscribers and their guests with valid admission and reservations are invited to enter the Disneyland Resort theme parks 30 minutes before the parks regularly open.

WATCH NOW ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel

Plus, overnight guests at the Disneyland hotels (with valid admission and a reservation) will have a one-time chance to get in an hour before regular opening time.

The one-day-only celebration includes several other limited offerings, including a special photo backdrop in Hollywood Land featuring Mater and Lightning McQueen.

Plus, you can get complimentary Disney PhotoPass photo downloads for Disney+ subscribers at select locations at Disneyland Park.

For more information, visit the Disneyland Resort website.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.