Disney+ subscriber? Here are some perks you can enjoy at Disneyland on Disney+ Day

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disney+ Day is returning to Disneyland Resort next month and if you're a subscriber of the streaming service, you'll get to "plus" up your day with some special offerings.

On Sept. 8, Disney+ subscribers and their guests with valid admission and reservations are invited to enter the Disneyland Resort theme parks 30 minutes before the parks regularly open.

Plus, overnight guests at the Disneyland hotels (with valid admission and a reservation) will have a one-time chance to get in an hour before regular opening time.

The one-day-only celebration includes several other limited offerings, including a special photo backdrop in Hollywood Land featuring Mater and Lightning McQueen.

Plus, you can get complimentary Disney PhotoPass photo downloads for Disney+ subscribers at select locations at Disneyland Park.

For more information, visit the Disneyland Resort website.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.