Free Disney+ Drive-In Festival coming to Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A free Disney+ Drive-In Festival is coming to Santa Monica this October.
The event's lineup is filled with fan-favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic movies and TV shows.The schedule includes:Monday, October 5 - world premiere, invite-only screening of "The Right Stuff"Tuesday, October 6 - "Tangled," celebrating the film's 10th anniversaryWednesday, October 7 - "Coco," celebrating Hispanic Heritage MonthThursday, October 8 - "Star Wars: The Empire Strike Back," celebrating the movie's 40th anniversaryFriday, October 9 - "Hocus Pocus" for Halloween NightSaturday, October 10 - "The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long," celebrating the movie's 55th anniversarySunday, October 11 - "Captain Marvel," celebrating International Day of the GirlMonday, October 12 - world premiere, invite-only screening of "Clouds"
Each screening will start off with a classic animated short, episode of "The Simpsons" or a sneak peek at an upcoming Disney+ Original.RELATED | Everything we know about "The Mandalorian" season 2
Capacity to the event is limited and one registration is required for each vehicle, with a maximum of four people per vehicle.
Guests can register for free tickets starting Monday, September 28 at 10 a.m. PT at www.disneyplus.com/drive-in.
The event will be held at the Barker Hanger, located at 3021 Airport Ave. Suite 203 in Santa Monica.The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
