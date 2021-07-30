localish

Check Out the All-New Disney+ "The Stories Continue" Tour

EMBED <>More Videos

Disney+ "The Stories Continue" Tour

NEW YORK -- Are you a fan of Disney+ shows like Loki and The Mandalorian? Join High School Musical the Musical the Series star Andrew Barth Feldman as he checked out the all-new Disney+ "The Stories Continue" Tour!

"I'm losing my mind!" Says Andrew, looking around at all of the different props and activities at the tour's stop in New York City's Flat Iron District. "This day is perfect, you have to come check this out, it's incredible," he says.

"I'm a really big Loki fan, so I loved seeing the Loki props over there, especially the Tempad," said another fan who was excited to check out props from the hit Disney+ show, Loki. Other props included the helmet from The Mandalorian, Olivia Rodrigo's iconic red dress from the season one finale of High School Musical the Musical the Series, and so much more!

With props from your favorite Disney+ shows and movies, special photo moments, giveaways, live entertainment, and so much more, you just have to check it out!

The tour will be at the Flatiron Building in NYC on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25 from 11am-7pm. Learn more at Disney.com/DisneyPlusTour.

RELATED CONTENT

Long Island artist creates realistic 'Mandalorian' costume from scratch


EMBED More News Videos

For Alexa Suess, creating costumes has been a hobby she has been doing since she was a kid. However, creating a costume from her favorite show "The Mandalorian" was a challenge.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkdisneymarveldisney+ streaming servicelocalish
LOCALISH
Disney+ "The Stories Continue" Tour
Black People Will Swim breaks stereotypes one pool at a time
All aboard! Dine in style inside this 1890s parlor car in NJ
All Female K9 Unit Making Waves in Local Community
TOP STORIES
CDC document warns Delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox
Corona movie theater shooting suspect to appear in court Friday
Man beaten outside NoHo hookah lounge says attack was a hate crime
LAUSD to require COVID-19 testing for all students, staff
Lakers to acquire Russell Westbrook, ESPN reports
Garcetti signs plan to restrict homeless camps
Mother, infant ejected from vehicle in Torrance crash
Show More
Biden to allow federal eviction moratorium to expire tomorrow
Great Park dropping reference to Orange County in its name
Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Scherzer, Turner
TSA teaching airline workers to defend themselves
Video: Fight breaks out on 60 Freeway in Ontario after crash
More TOP STORIES News