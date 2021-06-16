Fireworks returning to Disneyland in July

A tradition at Disneyland since 1957, fireworks are what Walt Disney called the perfect "kiss goodnight" at the end of a magical day, according to Disney Parks Blog.
At Disneyland, "Mickey's Mix Magic" will be back July 4 with moving lights, lasers and projections on Main Street, U.S.A, Sleeping Beauty Castle and the facade of "it's a small world." Guests can enjoy the family fun dance party nightly throughout the summer.
Performances are also coming back to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on July 1 with "Happily Ever After" in Magic Kingdom Park and "EPCOT Forever" in EPCOT.
For fans that need their fireworks fix before July, a virtual viewing of "Happily Ever After" is available online. Click here to watch.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7