Fireworks returning to Disneyland in July

Disney fans, get ready to see the "backside of water" again. The Jungle Cruise is set to reopen July 16 with new characters and scenarios.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The skies above Disney parks are about to sparkle once again, with fireworks returning next month.A tradition at Disneyland since 1957, fireworks are what Walt Disney called the perfect "kiss goodnight" at the end of a magical day, according to Disney Parks Blog. At Disneyland, "Mickey's Mix Magic" will be back July 4 with moving lights, lasers and projections on Main Street, U.S.A, Sleeping Beauty Castle and the facade of "it's a small world." Guests can enjoy the family fun dance party nightly throughout the summer.Performances are also coming back to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on July 1 with "Happily Ever After" in Magic Kingdom Park and "EPCOT Forever" in EPCOT.For fans that need their fireworks fix before July, a virtual viewing of "Happily Ever After" is available online. Click here to watch.