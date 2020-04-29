disney

Star-studded 'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC for Mother's Day

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will air on ABC this Mother's Day, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host and all-new star-studded performances.

Who's ready for more Disney magic?

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will air on ABC this Mother's Day, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host and all-new star-studded performances.

The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing families to follow along with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.



Nearly 13 million people tuned in for the first singalong, which aired April 16 and featured enchanting performances from Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bublé, John Stamos and many more.

The reprise's celebrity lineup will be announced on a later date.

Like the previous special, "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

Watch "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" Sunday, May 10, at 7|6 c on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneycoronavirusabcmusic newsfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
See who's performing in the next 'Disney Family Singalong' on ABC
Broadway star and former Disney princess performs porch concerts
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
'Rise of Skywalker' to drop early on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News