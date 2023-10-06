Getting into the Halloween spirit has never been easier with these new goodies

Disney is here to get you into the Halloween spirit with all of your favorite franchises.

LOS ANGELES -- Getting ready for spooky season? We've got you covered.

From costumes and accessories, to the newest home goods and toys, Disney is here to get you into the Halloween spirit with all of your favorite franchises.

On The Red Carpet spoke with Maureen Miller, Director of Marketing Strategy, about all of the fun, new Halloween products on the market, both on shopDisney and in collaboration with our favorite brands. "I just love everybody coming together for this moment of fun, this night where you can suspend reality and just enjoy being together," she said.

Below is a list of some of our favorite new products mentioned in the above video.

13 ft. Giant-Sized Animated Jack Skellington:

He sings and he's 13 feet tall. What more could someone need? It can be found here.

Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage:

Ready to spend a day building? Buy the set here.

Zero Figural Glow Crossbody Bag:

He's the cutest ghostly companion. Keep Zero by your side here.

Maleficent Doll:

To shop the perfect collectible for your favorite Disney Villains fan, look here.

Jack and Sally costumes:

Want to be the most fashionable couple at the Halloween party?

Try this Jack Skellington costume and this Sally costume.

For more costume inspiration, visit here.

Christmas Countdown clock:

Start counting down here.

