Arts & Entertainment

Coronavirus pandemic: Florida officials announce guidelines for eventual reopening of Disney World

The Orlando theme park has been temporarily closed since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ORLANDO, Fla. (KABC) -- While Disneyland and other theme parks may be months away from reopening under California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan, officials in Florida have announced guidelines for the eventual reopening of Walt Disney World Resort, which temporarily closed in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first phase of the eventual reopening would include the Orlando resort operating at 50% capacity, according to the Orlando County Economic Recovery Task Force.

Temperature checks and face masks would be required for cast members.

Disney shares recipe for famous churros sold at Disneyland, Walt Disney World
EMBED More News Videos

Disney Parks across the world may be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company is making sure you can still enjoy one of their favorite park snacks right from the comfort of home.


Guests would be required to maintain six feet of space between one another while waiting in line for attractions.

Hand sanitizer will also be provided throughout the park.

During the second phase of the reopening, Disney World would operate at 75% capacity, according to the guidelines.

No official reopening date has been announced for Disney World or Disneyland. On March 27, Disney said those theme parks would remain closed "until further notice."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridadisneycoronavirusu.s. & worlddisney worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces plan for schools, businesses to reopen
Newport Beach officials vote against closing beaches on weekends
Video of NorCal deputy punching teen prompts investigation
Surfers ride glowing bioluminescent waves of SoCal coasts: VIDEO
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
Relief fund helps struggling LA street vendors during coronavirus crisis
Teen becomes first to die of COVID-19 in Texas town
Show More
COVID-19 testing in LA expanded to include construction workers
'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC for Mother's Day
Self-employed, gig workers can now apply for benefits in CA
Trump signs order for meat processing plants to remain open
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, dies
More TOP STORIES News