Disney-Pixar's 'Luca' celebrates return to pre-pandemic norm with in-person movie premiere

By
'Luca' premiere at El Capitan Theatre

HOLLYWOOD -- The show biz world continues to maneuver its way through the pandemic--with extra caution--as events begin to take place again. That includes a return to an in person movie premiere, for the debut of the new Disney-Pixar film, "Luca."

"Luca" tells the story of two boys who become best friends in a small Italian village. There's wonder and whimsy...and one big secret: They're really sea monsters.

"Pixar decided to take on a film representing my Italian culture, I mean, I leaped, literally, at the opportunity. I have a very, very, very small role but I'm very, very lucky to be in it," said Giacomo Gianniotti.

"It's just full of sweetness and joy and people need that, I think, or I do anyway," said Marco Barricelli.

His daughter in the film, played by Emma Berman... who was thrilled to be at her very first premiere.

"After I got the part, I went to my local Italian market and there I met one of the... I know, it's so much, the Italian native waiter. And so I got his phone number and we did a couple little Zoom calls where he was just teaching me more about the language," said Berman.

"I feel like we basically came out of our, like our jogging pants and houses to a premiere, you know? But it's wonderful that things are starting to open up again," said producer Andrea Warren.

"It's some weird times but I'm happy to see everything return to normal, getting back on, I guess, the blue carpet and talking with you," said Jason Maybaum.

"Luca" is streaming now on Disney+ tomorrow and it will be playing for one week at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
