disney

Star-studded 'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC for Mother's Day

Who's ready for more Disney magic?

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will air on ABC this Mother's Day, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host and all-new star-studded performances.

The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing families to follow along with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.



Nearly 13 million people tuned in for the first singalong, which aired April 16 and featured enchanting performances from Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bublé, John Stamos and many more.

The reprise's celebrity lineup will be announced on a later date.

Like the previous special, "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

Watch "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" Sunday, May 10, at 7|6 c on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneycoronavirusabcmusic newsfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
See who's performing in the next 'Disney Family Singalong' on ABC
Broadway star and former Disney princess performs porch concerts
HOW TO: Breakfast-in-bed tray, family crafts for Mother's Day
Sneak peek of Sunday's 'Disney Family Singalong:' WATCH
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New guidelines for face coverings while traveling to go into effect
Over 1,000 gather in OC to renew call for CA's reopening
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
Pasadena officials: COVID-19 cluster traced to birthday party
Many nonessential businesses reopen in LA County
New coronavirus clusters show risks of 2nd wave as protests flare
Obama calls Trump's pandemic response 'absolute chaotic disaster'
Show More
Surfer dies after shark attack off Santa Cruz coast, officials say
Nail salons outraged, ask Newsom for proof of 1st COVID-19 community spread
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
Worker dies after equipment collapse at LAX construction site
Girls basketball coach who died alongside Kobe Bryant remembered through music
More TOP STORIES News