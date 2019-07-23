Disney World worker punched in face by angry Chicago tourist at Tower of Terror, sheriff says

The "Twilight Zone Tower of Terror" ride looms in the background as visitors roam the grounds of Disney's California Adventure Park. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Authorities say a 23-year-old tourist from Chicago punched a worker in the face when her FastPass wasn't valid for the Tower of Terror ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

An Orange County Sheriff's report says the Disney World cast member offered to help the woman's group on July 13, but they only became angrier.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the woman started pushing buttons on the podium that could have affected the ride. When the employee pushed her hand away, the woman punched her in the face. The family yelled profanities and recorded the worker.

The group left the ride, but security tracked them down. Disney officials tell the Sentinel they issued a lifetime ban on the woman.

The worker didn't want to press charges and the woman wasn't arrested.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
