u.s. & world

Disney Springs in Florida reopens with new restrictions to prevent COVID-19 spread

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Disney began the phased reopening of the Disney Springs dining and shopping district with new restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While Disney World's theme parks and hotels remain closed, the company calls the Disney Springs' Wednesday reopening a "welcome milestone."

Guests will notice some changes at the Orlando-area complex, which implemented a number of health and safety measures based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health authorities.

For example, all Cast Members and guests over the age of three must wear face coverings, and everyone must undergo temperature screenings. Disney Springs will also limit the number of guests visiting the property, as well as within each location. The district even installed barriers in some areas where it's difficult to maintain physical distancing.

"We've got an incredible group of Cast Members here circulating throughout the property to assist [guests] in this way. It's a really exciting time here," Disney Springs vice president Matt Simon told WFTV.



Several Disney-owned and -operated stores and venues are open or will reopen next week, but live entertainment is suspended.

No plans were announced for Downtown Disney, a similar dining and shopping complex at Disneyland Resort in Southern California.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthfloridadisneycoronavirusu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
Texas cheerleader bitten by snake while practicing
COVID-19 outbreak on edge of Navajo Nation overwhelms hospital
COVID-19: LA County confirms 76 additional deaths, 1,183 new cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found at Venice Beach identified as ex-WWE star
USC study: More than 360,000 in LA County may have had coronavirus
Coronavirus: Officials aim to reopen LA County as early as July 4
Long Beach moves forward with plan to use streets for outdoor dining
US sees spike in deadly crashes during lockdown, data shows
3 Inland Empire casinos set to reopen Friday with restrictions
San Fernando restaurant helping families in need amid COVID-19 crisis
Show More
'Ink Master's' Daniel Silva charged with murder of Corey La Barrie
Doctors visit farmworkers in Ventura County on site amid pandemic
Parking lots partially reopen at 27 California state parks
Texas cheerleader bitten by snake while practicing
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
More TOP STORIES News