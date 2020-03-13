Coronavirus

Disneyland Resort to donate excess food to OC food bank during shutdown prompted by coronavirus

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The day before Disneyland and California Adventure are set to temporarily close due to the coronavirus threat, the Anaheim resort announced Friday that it will donate its excess food inventory to an Orange County food bank during the shutdown.

Dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals will be given to the Second Harvest Food Bank while closely following food-safety guidelines, said Kyleigh Johnson, a spokeswoman for Disneyland Resort.

The planned closure of the popular tourist destination, which will last at least through the end of March, was announced Thursday as part of a widespread effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Newsom recommends canceling gatherings over 250 people due to coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

From sporting events to concerts and business conferences, Gov. Gavin Newsom is recommending the cancellation of any gatherings of more than 250 people to help contain the coronavi


The resort has operated a food-donation program since 2014, donating unserved food to those in need in the surrounding community, Johnson said, adding that more than 20,000 meals were provided to the food bank last year.

The program is "in addition to the food-scraps diversion program, which also supports our environmental efforts in reducing food waste," she said.

The decision to close Disneyland and California Adventure was announced the day after California health officials recommended the cancelation of gatherings of more than 250 people, including sporting events and business conferences.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessanaheimorange countydisneycoronavirusdisneylandu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Disney ramps up sanitation at US theme parks
16 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Los Angeles County
CORONAVIRUS
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News