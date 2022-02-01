Arts & Entertainment

'Celebrate Soulfully' debuting at Disneyland this February in honor of Black culture and heritage

EMBED <>More Videos

'Celebrate Soulfully' debuting at Disneyland this February

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Tuesday marks the start of Black History Month and Disney is celebrating in style.

"Celebrate Soulfully" returns to Walt Disney World Resort, honoring Black heritage and culture through music, art and food.

And this will be the first time it will also be celebrated at Disneyland in Anaheim.

Disney will present "Celebrate Gospel," a tribute to Gospel music and a tradition at Disneyland Resort.

There will be performances from award-winning and Grammy-winning singers.

And the Downtown Disney District will also come alive with nightly performances, art displays from Black artists and New Orleans-style creole cuisine.

For more information visit here.

Disney is the parent company of this station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countydisneydisneylandblack history monthdisney world
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Newsom, Garcetti criticized for maskless photo at Rams-49ers game
Watch new 24/7 streaming channel on ABC7 Los Angeles app
Stockton fire captain dies after being shot while battling fire
Why the Rams aren't official home team for Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium
Bettor guesses both AFC, NFC game scores; turns $20 into $579,000
The New York Times buys popular word game Wordle
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
Show More
Super Bowl tickets to see the Rams aren't cheap. Here's an alternative
California to dismantle San Quentin's death row
Mother killed after falling from party bus was days from 30th birthday
Caught on camera: Man steals box of mail after vandalizing USPS truck
Dolce&Gabbana to drop animal fur starting in 2022
More TOP STORIES News