'Celebrate Soulfully' debuting at Disneyland this February in honor of Black culture and heritage

"Celebrate Soulfully" returns to Walt Disney World Resort, honoring Black heritage and culture through music, art and food.
And this will be the first time it will also be celebrated at Disneyland in Anaheim.
Disney will present "Celebrate Gospel," a tribute to Gospel music and a tradition at Disneyland Resort.
There will be performances from award-winning and Grammy-winning singers.
And the Downtown Disney District will also come alive with nightly performances, art displays from Black artists and New Orleans-style creole cuisine.
