The company says it wants to bring more investments to the city, and expanding is the best way to meet its vision.

Public input sought as Disneyland looks to expand in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The happiest place on Earth could be getting bigger.

Disney wants to expand Disneyland.

A series of meetings are being held to provide information and get public feedback about the DisneylandForward initiative.

The next one is May 20 at Ponderosa Park.

