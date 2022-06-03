Disneyland bringing back beloved attractions, plus some new magic this summer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A little more magic is coming to Disneyland in Anaheim this summer as the resort brings back some beloved favorites as well as some new attractions to delight visitors.As part of the magic, the park is debuting "Tale of the Lion King," a new story-theater adaptation of Disney's "The Lion King" that will call the Fantasyland Theatre its new home.Paul Bryant, Associate Show Director, says the show is special as it features an all-Black cast that will weave the tale of how a cub becomes a king through dialogue, song, dance and percussion.Disneyland is also bringing back longtime favorites such as the nighttime spectacular "Fantasmic!", the "Main Street Electrical Parade" and "the Disneyland Forever" fireworks show. Over at Disney California Adventure Park, guests can still catch the iconic "World of Color."The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.