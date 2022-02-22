disneyland

Disneyland announces return of 4 nighttime shows, including 'Main Street Electrical Parade'

Disneyland Park announces return of 4 popular nighttime spectaculars

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland is about to get even more magical.

On Tuesday, the park announced the return of the "Main Street Electrical Parade" set for Friday, April 22.



To honor the parade's 50th anniversary, fans will be able to experience a new grand finale featuring an all-new float.

Three other shows will also be returning, including the popular water-and-light show at Disney California Adventure Park "World of Color" and the "Disneyland Forever" fireworks show at Disneyland Park.

"Fantasmic!" - Disney's longest-running nighttime show - will be returning on Saturday, May 28.

Guests can check out the latest schedules at Disneyland.com.

A new mask policy took effect at the park last week, according to revised visitor guidelines. Visitors over the age of 2 who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are still required to wear masks indoors at the Anaheim theme parks.

All guests must wear a mask while in Disney shuttles and in "health settings," including First Aid areas, regardless of vaccination status.

Park officials noted that for unvaccinated people still required to wear masks, "neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings."

