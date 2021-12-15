Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland offering discounted tickets to SoCal residents as part of new 3-day package

The tickets can be used from Jan. 3 through May 26 on weekdays, with Saturdays and Sundays blocked out.
Disneyland rolls out discounted weekday ticket offer for SoCal locals

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- To ring in the New Year, Disneyland announced a new weekday ticket deal for Southern Californians.

Locals can buy $199 three-day single-park tickets, which give visitors entry to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure. That breaks down to $67 per day.

Residents can also purchase $259 three-day Park Hopper tickets, which give access to both parks.

The tickets can be used from Jan. 3 through May 26 on a consecutive three-day visit or three separate days, with Saturdays and Sundays blocked out.

The ticket offers can also be paired with Disney Genie+ for an added price.

Here are the weekday ticket offers for SoCal residents:
- 3-day, 1 park per day weekday ticket for $199
- 3-day Park Hopper weekday ticket for $259
- 3-day, 1 park per day weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $259

- 3-day, Park Hopper weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $319

"From winter into spring, it's an ideal time to visit the Happiest Place on Earth to enjoy spectacular entertainment day and night," the park said in a statement. "Guests can experience the return of Lunar New Year and Disney California Food & Wine Festival, wave to beloved Disney characters, rediscover classic attractions and thrill rides, and embark on exciting new adventures."

To enter a park, visitors will need a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date. Park reservations are subject to availability.

Tickets are on sale now.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

More TOP STORIES News