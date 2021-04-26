Disneyland vaccine site to close Friday as theme park is set to welcome back guests

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- In a sign of a return to normalcy, Orange County on Friday will shut down its vaccination site at Disneyland as the theme park is set to reopen to guests.Since the site opened in January, more than 220,000 vaccine doses have been administered there. That number is expected to jump to 233,000 by Friday.Once it is shut down, staff and resources will be reallocated to other vaccine sites run by the county. Vaccination appointments at Disneyland will be moved to the Anaheim Convention Center.County CEO Frank Kim says the county can still provide vaccinations for the disabled at the Orange County Fairgrounds and Soka University.