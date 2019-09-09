Santa Barbara boat fire: FBI investigating whether criminal violation occurred

Federal officials said the FBI and the Coast Guard are working on the investigation jointly. The FBI doesn't investigate such a case unless it's possibly criminal, according to ABC News.
This news comes just one day after search warrants were served at the company that owned the scuba diving boat that caught fire, the Conception.
Agents with the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies searched Truth Aquatics' offices in Santa Barbara and the company's two remaining boats on Sunday, Santa Barbara County sheriff's Lt. Erik Raney said.
The warrants served shortly after 9 a.m. are "a pretty standard" part of the ongoing investigation into the tragedy to determine whether any crimes were committed, he said. The office was ringed in red "crime scene" tape as more than a dozen agents took photos and carried out boxes.
Thirty-four people died when the Conception burned and sank before dawn on Sept. 2. They were sleeping in a cramped bunkroom below the main deck and their escape routes were blocked by fire.
