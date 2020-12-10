Dive teams scour NC coastline for clues in killing of soldier from Chino

Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, was last seen going on a camping trip with seven fellow soldiers stationed at Fort Bragg -- six men and a woman -- over the Memorial Day Weekend.
The group made a 911 call May 23 around 7 p.m. They said it was about 19 hours after they last saw Roman-Martinez.
Parts of his dismembered body were found May 29 when they washed up on the Cape Lookout National Seashore.
Special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command along with FBI Evidence Recovery and Dive Teams are working in the area to try and gather clues to help in the homicide investigation, the 82nd Airborne Division said Thursday.
A $25,000 reward is available for anyone with credible evidence leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Roman-Martinez's death.
Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact Army CID Special Agents at 910-396-8777. They can also submit anonymous information here or contact their contact their local law enforcement agencies.
His remains were flown back to Los Angeles International Airport, where his family, accompanied by U.S. Rep. Norma Torres, participated in a planeside military honor ceremony in mid-August.
His remains were then brought to Forest Lawn Memorial in Covina for burial.
His family said they could accept him dying for his country, but that is not what happened here.
