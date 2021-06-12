'Oh my God, I'm in a whale's mouth': Lobster diver describes being swallowed by humpback

EMBED <>More Videos

Lobster diver injured when swallowed by humpback whale

BARNSTABLE, Mass. -- A commercial lobster diver who got caught in the mouth of a humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod on Friday morning said he thought he was going to die.

Michael Packard, 56, of Wellfleet, told WBZ-TV after he was released from Cape Cod Hospital that he was about 45 feet (14 meters) deep in the waters off Provincetown when "all of a sudden I felt this huge bump, and everything went dark."

He thought he had been attacked by a shark, common in area waters, but then realized he could not feel any teeth and he wasn't in any pain.

"Then I realized, oh my God, I'm in a whale's mouth ... and he's trying to swallow me," he said. "And I thought to myself OK, this is it - I'm finally - I'm gonna die." His thoughts went to his wife and children.

He estimates he was in the whale's mouth for about 30 seconds, but continued to breathe because he still had his breathing apparatus in.

Then the whale surfaced, shook its head, and spit him out. He was rescued by his crewmate in the surface boat.

His sister, Cynthia Packard, originally told the Cape Cod Times that her brother broke a leg, but he said later that his legs are just bruised.

Charles "Stormy" Mayo, a senior scientist and whale expert at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, told the newspaper that such human-whale encounters are rare.

Humpbacks are not aggressive and Mayo thinks it was an accidental encounter while the whale was feeding on fish, likely sand lance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettswhaleu.s. & worldsurvivor story
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Delta flight from LAX diverted after passenger makes 'terroristic threats'
Over 20 quakes, including magnitude-4.6 temblor, strikes Salton Sea
5 years later, onePULSE Foundation working to affect real change
CA announces 'Vax for the Win' winners
Mass shooting on Austin's 6th Street: 13 hurt, suspect at large
Proposed California bill would convert shuttered malls into housing
Search called off for missing Catalina ferry passenger
Show More
2 hurt after crash sparks 673-acre brush fire in Antelope Valley
Report shows disparities in COVID's impact on immigrants in LA County
Judge blocks placement of sexual predator in La Crescenta neighborhood
OC mom has long road to recovery after battling COVID while pregnant
Ready or not, California is reopening to mixed feelings
More TOP STORIES News