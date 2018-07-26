Police and fire department divers were searching for the body of a person who apparently drowned Thursday morning in Echo Park Lake, officials said.Firefighters and LAPD officers responded to the park at 3:45 a.m. following a report that two people had possibly drowned in the capsizing of a pedal boat, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.After police interviewed witnesses at the scene, it was determined that only one person was missing. The operation later transitioned to a recovery effort, the LAFD said.The cause of the capsizing is unknown.The missing individual's identity was not immediately released.