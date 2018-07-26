Echo Park Lake capsizing: Divers search for victim's body after apparent drowning

EMBED </>More Videos

Police and fire department divers were searching for the body of a person who apparently drowned Thursday morning in Echo Park Lake.

By ABC7.com staff
ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police and fire department divers were searching for the body of a person who apparently drowned Thursday morning in Echo Park Lake, officials said.

Firefighters and LAPD officers responded to the park at 3:45 a.m. following a report that two people had possibly drowned in the capsizing of a pedal boat, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

After police interviewed witnesses at the scene, it was determined that only one person was missing. The operation later transitioned to a recovery effort, the LAFD said.

The cause of the capsizing is unknown.

The missing individual's identity was not immediately released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
searchsearch and rescuelos angeles fire departmentEcho ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cranston Fire: Crews continue to battle 4,700-acre blaze in Idyllwild
Loved ones remember woman killed at Silver Lake Trader Joe's
Friend surprises man with 1st beach trip after staying home 20 years
Andre Ethier retiring after 12-year career with Dodgers
MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick on Sunday
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach
Fire or possible explosion reported outside US Embassy in Beijing
OC attorneys trying to clear name of convicted murderer
Show More
VIDEO: Driver threatened, dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight
Former Fontana gym employee arrested in sex assault on co-workers
Oscar theft suspect ordered to stand trial
Former airline pilot sentenced for flying while intoxicated
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein targeted in articles of impeachment by GOP
More News