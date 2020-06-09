DMV

DMV to reopen all of its 169 field offices in California starting this week, officials say

Physical distancing protocols and face masks will be required inside the offices.
FRESNO, Calif. -- After months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles will open all 169 of its field offices on Thursday, June 11, officials announced.

DMV officials say they still encourage people to use the department's online services and other non-contact methods to process transactions, especially those who wish to renew their license or registration. Select locations had started reopening last month.

However, not all services will be immediately available at the DMV offices once they open, including behind-the-wheel driving tests.

The department will offer limited services such as:

  • Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues
  • Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license
  • Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card
  • Processing commercial driver license transactions
  • Applying for a disabled person parking placards
  • Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license
  • Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus
  • Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allow
  • Vehicle verifications


    • Physical distancing protocols and face masks will be required inside the offices.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    businessdmvbusinesscalifornia
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    DMV
    Video: Man sets fire inside San Bernardino DMV
    46 more DMV field offices reopen amid pandemic
    DMV reopens select field offices across CA Friday
    GA allowing teens to get license without taking road test
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    What we know about CA bars, gyms, pro sports, theaters reopening
    LIVE: George Floyd funeral underway in Houston
    As LA County reopens, COVID-19 cases increasing
    George Floyd protests to continue across Southland on Tuesday
    'Monumental for us': Newly wed couple spontaneously join LA protests
    'Defund the police' movement backed by LA teachers union
    Extreme heat brings potential fire danger to SoCal Tuesday
    Show More
    COVID-19 outbreak shuts down San Bernardino courtrooms
    Multiracial CA family threatened while wearing 'Black Lives Matter' shirts
    Live updates: Press conferences and briefings today from local, state officials
    Bodycam video released in NJ police killing of black man
    Movie theaters allowed to reopen, California says
    More TOP STORIES News