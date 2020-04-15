DMV extends expiring driver's licenses during COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5998469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> UCLA Health experts answer a viewer's question about how contagious is the coronavirus.

SACRAMENTO (KABC) -- As California Department of Motor Vehicles field offices remain closed, the agency announced Tuesday it will extend driver's licenses that are expiring during the coronavirus pandemic.Licenses for drivers younger than 70 that expire between March and May will be valid through May 31, the DMV said in a statement.Commercial driver's licenses, endorsements and certificates expiring between March and June will be valid through June 30, but medical certificates for commercial drivers are not included in the extension and will require future administrative action.The DMV says the extension is automatic and nothing needs to be done by drivers.However, you will not receive a new license card or extension in the mail. Drivers are encouraged to go to the DMV website and request a free temporary extension card. They can be printed in case proof of a valid ID is needed.The DMV said it has notified law enforcement agencies of the extension.For drivers 70 and older, the DMV had previously issued a 120-day extension for licenses.Drivers with suspended licenses are not eligible for the extension and the agency continues to process online renewals.